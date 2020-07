Amenities

Spacious home in a swim and tennis neighborhood. The community is conveniently located to the highway. The main level features hardwoods in the foyer and kitchen. The office on the main level is great for those who work from home. There is an island in the kitchen and stainless appliances. The upstairs laundry room is complete with a washer and dryer. All bedrooms are upstairs as well. Trash and access to the pool and tennis courts are included in the rent.