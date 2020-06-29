798 Pine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming, spotless and practically brand new without the wait. This inviting 2 stories home offer you a big kitchen with Granite counter tops, island, stain cabinets, & desk top computer. Upgrade striking back splash. The kitchen offer you with an open view to the family room to able you to supervise your children playing or doing their home works on computer while you are cooking. Huge and cozy master suite with His/Her closet. Level drive way and wooded backyard for your privacy. Only 15 min. to 85 Hwy and near by Ga. Mall for all your shopping needs.



* Apply Online: McKinleyrealty.managebuilding.com



For Showing Please contact our Agents!

Marilyn: 678-490-1424



* Application Criteria

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months

03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months

07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income

08.) Must pass social security number verification

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry

10.) Must pass criminal background check

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history



