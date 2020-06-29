798 Pine Lane

Amenities
Charming, spotless and practically brand new without the wait. This inviting 2 stories home offer you a big kitchen with Granite counter tops, island, stain cabinets, & desk top computer. Upgrade striking back splash. The kitchen offer you with an open view to the family room to able you to supervise your children playing or doing their home works on computer while you are cooking. Huge and cozy master suite with His/Her closet. Level drive way and wooded backyard for your privacy. Only 15 min. to 85 Hwy and near by Ga. Mall for all your shopping needs.
* Apply Online: McKinleyrealty.managebuilding.com
For Showing Please contact our Agents!
Marilyn: 678-490-1424
* Application Criteria
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months
03.) No outstanding landlord debt evident within 36 months
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months
07.) Rent must be 34% of less of applicant income
08.) Must pass social security number verification
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry
10.) Must pass criminal background check
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history
Apply online: mckinleyrealty.managebuilding.com