Gwinnett County, GA
6965 River Island Circle
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

6965 River Island Circle

6965 River Island Cir · No Longer Available
Location

6965 River Island Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Property Amenities
Stunning home in Buford, close to Lake Lanier. Gorgeous, renovated kitchenwith high-end granite, stainless steel appliances, and off-white cabinetry. Kitchenopens to large family room with fireplace and view of the private, wooded, fenced, backyard featuring two decks and custom fire-pit which offers tons of options for outdoor living. Master bedroom with en-suite bath includes double vanities, large tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms and updated hall bath on the second floor. The full-unfinished basement leaves tons of possibilities to make this home your own! A terrific value in the desirable White Oak Elementary Gwinnett County School district. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6965 River Island Circle have any available units?
6965 River Island Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 6965 River Island Circle have?
Some of 6965 River Island Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6965 River Island Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6965 River Island Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6965 River Island Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6965 River Island Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6965 River Island Circle offer parking?
No, 6965 River Island Circle does not offer parking.
Does 6965 River Island Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6965 River Island Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6965 River Island Circle have a pool?
No, 6965 River Island Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6965 River Island Circle have accessible units?
No, 6965 River Island Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6965 River Island Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6965 River Island Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6965 River Island Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6965 River Island Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
