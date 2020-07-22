6965 River Island Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Stunning home in Buford, close to Lake Lanier. Gorgeous, renovated kitchenwith high-end granite, stainless steel appliances, and off-white cabinetry. Kitchenopens to large family room with fireplace and view of the private, wooded, fenced, backyard featuring two decks and custom fire-pit which offers tons of options for outdoor living. Master bedroom with en-suite bath includes double vanities, large tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms and updated hall bath on the second floor. The full-unfinished basement leaves tons of possibilities to make this home your own! A terrific value in the desirable White Oak Elementary Gwinnett County School district. Welcome home!