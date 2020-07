Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

6628 Wellington Square, Available 06/17/19 COMING SOON! Beautiful Townhouse in Norcoss!!! -



Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse. Hardwood floors throughout the home, black & stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Spacious Living room & dining room with fireplace. Full Bathroom in each bedroom & washer and dryer included! Fenced in yard with a patio.



Text Brian Cartwright 470.364.2134 for more info & viewing instructions



Apply online at www.Bravorealtyga.com



(RLNE1939229)