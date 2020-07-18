Amenities

6208 Park Leaf Walk Available 08/03/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in Buford - MUST SEE! - Main level: formal living room, formal dinning room, game room or library, or office room, family room with fireplace, dinning area, kitchen with huge island, pantry

Upstairs: 4 bedrooms, open loft.

Nice neighborhood, convenient location.

Near Mall of Georgia.



Nearby Schools:

White Oak Elementary School

Lanier Middle School

Lanier High School



