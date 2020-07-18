All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

6208 Park Leaf Walk

6208 Park Leaf Walk · (770) 557-1744 ext. 104
Location

6208 Park Leaf Walk, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6208 Park Leaf Walk · Avail. Aug 3

$1,995

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3695 sqft

Amenities

fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
6208 Park Leaf Walk Available 08/03/20 Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home in Buford - MUST SEE! - Main level: formal living room, formal dinning room, game room or library, or office room, family room with fireplace, dinning area, kitchen with huge island, pantry
Upstairs: 4 bedrooms, open loft.
Please do not disturb current tenants.
View by appointment only.

Nice neighborhood, convenient location.
Near Mall of Georgia.

Nearby Schools:
White Oak Elementary School
Lanier Middle School
Lanier High School

------
call to make appointment for viewing
Call us today to see this house: 770-557-1744
For more houses: www.GAATL.com

(RLNE2782781)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6208 Park Leaf Walk have any available units?
6208 Park Leaf Walk has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6208 Park Leaf Walk currently offering any rent specials?
6208 Park Leaf Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6208 Park Leaf Walk pet-friendly?
No, 6208 Park Leaf Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 6208 Park Leaf Walk offer parking?
No, 6208 Park Leaf Walk does not offer parking.
Does 6208 Park Leaf Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6208 Park Leaf Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6208 Park Leaf Walk have a pool?
No, 6208 Park Leaf Walk does not have a pool.
Does 6208 Park Leaf Walk have accessible units?
No, 6208 Park Leaf Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 6208 Park Leaf Walk have units with dishwashers?
No, 6208 Park Leaf Walk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6208 Park Leaf Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 6208 Park Leaf Walk does not have units with air conditioning.
