Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Large townhome in gated community with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Beautiful breakfast bar and island pantry. Easy access to Hwy I85. ALL Hardwood flooring throughout 1st , 2nd and 3rd floor. !!! Decorator's haven !!! Granite countertop …... 15mins from buckhead and midtown, close to Emory,CDC . Very contemporary and newly renovated !! This will not last. Overlooks the community pool and gated subdivision .