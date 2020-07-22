585 Chapel Walk Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome two story home with four bedrooms and 3 full baths. Bedroom and full bath on main level that can be used for guests or a parents' suite. Open floor plan with high ceiling in the family room. Large kitchen opens up to breakfast area and family room. Extended patio area. Granite counter tops in kitchen. In awesome Dacula school district. Wide driveway to two car garage. Outbuilding on property for owner's use only. Tenants shall abide by Home Owners' Association Covenants. Non smoking. No pets. Renter's insurance required.