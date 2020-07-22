Awesome two story home with four bedrooms and 3 full baths. Bedroom and full bath on main level that can be used for guests or a parents' suite. Open floor plan with high ceiling in the family room. Large kitchen opens up to breakfast area and family room. Extended patio area. Granite counter tops in kitchen. In awesome Dacula school district. Wide driveway to two car garage. Outbuilding on property for owner's use only. Tenants shall abide by Home Owners' Association Covenants. Non smoking. No pets. Renter's insurance required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 585 Chapel Walk Ln have?
Some of 585 Chapel Walk Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher.
