585 Chapel Walk Ln
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:18 PM

585 Chapel Walk Ln

585 Chapel Walk Ln · No Longer Available
585 Chapel Walk Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
garage
Awesome two story home with four bedrooms and 3 full baths. Bedroom and full bath on main level that can be used for guests or a parents' suite. Open floor plan with high ceiling in the family room. Large kitchen opens up to breakfast area and family room. Extended patio area. Granite counter tops in kitchen. In awesome Dacula school district. Wide driveway to two car garage. Outbuilding on property for owner's use only. Tenants shall abide by Home Owners' Association Covenants. Non smoking. No pets. Renter's insurance required.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 585 Chapel Walk Ln have any available units?
585 Chapel Walk Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 585 Chapel Walk Ln have?
Some of 585 Chapel Walk Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 585 Chapel Walk Ln currently offering any rent specials?
585 Chapel Walk Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 585 Chapel Walk Ln pet-friendly?
No, 585 Chapel Walk Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 585 Chapel Walk Ln offer parking?
Yes, 585 Chapel Walk Ln offers parking.
Does 585 Chapel Walk Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 585 Chapel Walk Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 585 Chapel Walk Ln have a pool?
No, 585 Chapel Walk Ln does not have a pool.
Does 585 Chapel Walk Ln have accessible units?
No, 585 Chapel Walk Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 585 Chapel Walk Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 585 Chapel Walk Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 585 Chapel Walk Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 585 Chapel Walk Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
