Gwinnett County, GA
578 Hardy Water Dr
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

578 Hardy Water Dr

578 Hardy Water Drive · No Longer Available
Location

578 Hardy Water Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8813707023 ----
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with DREAM KITCHEN! Kitchen features massive center island, granite, upgraded appliances, view to family room and tons of storage! Separate dining room and fireside family room complete this main level. Upstairs master is huge and features a spa like bath, dual vanities and closet. Laundry room is on upper level.
Great back yard and level driveway make this home even more desirable.

Washer and Dryer are provided at this home!

Disposal
Garage
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 578 Hardy Water Dr have any available units?
578 Hardy Water Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 578 Hardy Water Dr have?
Some of 578 Hardy Water Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 578 Hardy Water Dr currently offering any rent specials?
578 Hardy Water Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 578 Hardy Water Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 578 Hardy Water Dr is pet friendly.
Does 578 Hardy Water Dr offer parking?
Yes, 578 Hardy Water Dr offers parking.
Does 578 Hardy Water Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 578 Hardy Water Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 578 Hardy Water Dr have a pool?
No, 578 Hardy Water Dr does not have a pool.
Does 578 Hardy Water Dr have accessible units?
No, 578 Hardy Water Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 578 Hardy Water Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 578 Hardy Water Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 578 Hardy Water Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 578 Hardy Water Dr has units with air conditioning.
