578 Hardy Water Dr

Amenities
Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with DREAM KITCHEN! Kitchen features massive center island, granite, upgraded appliances, view to family room and tons of storage! Separate dining room and fireside family room complete this main level. Upstairs master is huge and features a spa like bath, dual vanities and closet. Laundry room is on upper level.
Great back yard and level driveway make this home even more desirable.
Washer and Dryer are provided at this home!
Disposal
Garage
Pets Allowed
Washer/Dryer Connection