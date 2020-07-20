All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 19 2019 at 5:55 PM

5015 Cypress Point Drive

5015 Cypress Point Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5015 Cypress Point Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6518861 to view more pictures of this property. Lovely Brick front 4BR, 2.5 Bath home in excellent location! Newly painted throughout the house. Very open, clean and clear, leveled and private backyard
perfect for kids. Beautiful kitchen with Stainless-Steel appliances/island and breakfast area w/cabinets stain/solid stone counter top/new Microwave and
Dishwasher! Great swim and tennis community in NORTH GWINNETT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 Cypress Point Drive have any available units?
5015 Cypress Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 5015 Cypress Point Drive have?
Some of 5015 Cypress Point Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5015 Cypress Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5015 Cypress Point Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 Cypress Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5015 Cypress Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 5015 Cypress Point Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5015 Cypress Point Drive offers parking.
Does 5015 Cypress Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 Cypress Point Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 Cypress Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5015 Cypress Point Drive has a pool.
Does 5015 Cypress Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 5015 Cypress Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 Cypress Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5015 Cypress Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 Cypress Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 Cypress Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
