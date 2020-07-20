5015 Cypress Point Drive

Amenities
For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6518861 to view more pictures of this property. Lovely Brick front 4BR, 2.5 Bath home in excellent location! Newly painted throughout the house. Very open, clean and clear, leveled and private backyard
perfect for kids. Beautiful kitchen with Stainless-Steel appliances/island and breakfast area w/cabinets stain/solid stone counter top/new Microwave and
Dishwasher! Great swim and tennis community in NORTH GWINNETT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Ready to move in.