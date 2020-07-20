5015 Cypress Point Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel pool tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

For more information, contact Cindy Zhao at (770) 380-5708. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6518861 to view more pictures of this property. Lovely Brick front 4BR, 2.5 Bath home in excellent location! Newly painted throughout the house. Very open, clean and clear, leveled and private backyard

perfect for kids. Beautiful kitchen with Stainless-Steel appliances/island and breakfast area w/cabinets stain/solid stone counter top/new Microwave and

Dishwasher! Great swim and tennis community in NORTH GWINNETT SCHOOL DISTRICT! Ready to move in.