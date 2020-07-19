4605 Woodcroft Cove

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 home! features include: open floor plan with large kitchen, perfect for the holidays! huge bedrooms wtih spacious closets. The large 4th bedroom features an oversize closet and 1/2 bath! Located in Norris Lake minuets from the recreational center makes this an awesome family home!
Double Security Deposit and Full First Months Rent Required at Move-In
Qualifications
No evictions or eviction filings within the last 3 yrs
No outstanding judgements or money owed to previous landlords
Must make 3 times the rent
No convictions of violent or drug related offenses
Must have verifiable income and rent history
Minimum Credit Score of 550
To view or apply visit ahcrentals.com