Gwinnett County, GA
4580 Amy Rd
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

4580 Amy Rd

4580 Amy Road · No Longer Available
Location

4580 Amy Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
(Pictures Coming Soon) Hidden Gem 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath in a Lake Side Community - This quaint 2 bedroom with 1.5 bath features an open floor plan with hardwood floors and new paint throughout. The livingroom and dining room has plenty of natural light from a large window off of a massive front deck looking out to the beautiful manicured lawn. The large kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space with black appliances. All the bedrooms have walk in closets and new light fixtures. The property comes with access to the clubhouse and recreational activities and the lake. Apply today.

(RLNE4808092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4580 Amy Rd have any available units?
4580 Amy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4580 Amy Rd have?
Some of 4580 Amy Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4580 Amy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4580 Amy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4580 Amy Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4580 Amy Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4580 Amy Rd offer parking?
No, 4580 Amy Rd does not offer parking.
Does 4580 Amy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4580 Amy Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4580 Amy Rd have a pool?
No, 4580 Amy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4580 Amy Rd have accessible units?
No, 4580 Amy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4580 Amy Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4580 Amy Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4580 Amy Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4580 Amy Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
