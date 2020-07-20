4580 Amy Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse

(Pictures Coming Soon) Hidden Gem 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath in a Lake Side Community - This quaint 2 bedroom with 1.5 bath features an open floor plan with hardwood floors and new paint throughout. The livingroom and dining room has plenty of natural light from a large window off of a massive front deck looking out to the beautiful manicured lawn. The large kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space with black appliances. All the bedrooms have walk in closets and new light fixtures. The property comes with access to the clubhouse and recreational activities and the lake. Apply today.



(RLNE4808092)