Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities gym playground pool

This is an unbelievable home. I won't be able to list them all. Here, you have a home that is an open floor; with hard wood floors throughout the main level. A screen in porch is off the kitchen. There's a bedroom on the main level; mostly used for guest bedroom. Upstairs there's an additional four bedrooms and three baths. One of those secondary bedrooms has it's own bath. And the master; the master is very generous on size. The bathroom is spacious with two walk in his and her closets. It has plenty of tuck away storage. There's a balcony that's off the master suite that overlook the playground and HOA facility; yet still private. Oh yeah; don't worry about having to walk to the pool with your kids or play ground; there's a gate that opens directly to the facility. Check it out and let us know when you would like to view.