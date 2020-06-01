4295 Iris Brooke Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING SOON! Massive home on half acre in Gwinnett County! 4 bedroom, 3 baths and a huge finished basement! Spacious kitchen w/lots of counter space. Master has private balcony! Wonderful home for your family! Large deck & much more! - Easy to Apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com

All adults 18 and over must fill out the application

No evictions filed on credit report

No felony convictions

Pets allowed on an individual basis (with required pet deposit)



As soon as the property is ready, you can schedule a tour of the home

You may apply at any time



