4199 Inns Brook Drive

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 3,000 sq ft of living space.Call/text 678-871-9152 for more details or to schedule a showing. Available now. Fantastic, newly renovated home in highly desirable community. Home sits on beautiful, private, wooded lot. This spacious home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, open floor plan, new paint, new lighting and fixtures and new carpet. Large master bedroom and large walk in closets. Enjoy relaxing on the front porch and take in the beautifully landscaped yard. Available for immediate move-in. Rent is $1400.00 Deposit $1400.00