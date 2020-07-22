All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4199 Inns Brook Drive

4199 Inns Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4199 Inns Brook Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with over 3,000 sq ft of living space.Call/text 678-871-9152 for more details or to schedule a showing. Available now. Fantastic, newly renovated home in highly desirable community. Home sits on beautiful, private, wooded lot. This spacious home boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, open floor plan, new paint, new lighting and fixtures and new carpet. Large master bedroom and large walk in closets. Enjoy relaxing on the front porch and take in the beautifully landscaped yard. Available for immediate move-in. Rent is $1400.00 Deposit $1400.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4199 Inns Brook Drive have any available units?
4199 Inns Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4199 Inns Brook Drive have?
Some of 4199 Inns Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4199 Inns Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4199 Inns Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4199 Inns Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4199 Inns Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4199 Inns Brook Drive offer parking?
No, 4199 Inns Brook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4199 Inns Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4199 Inns Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4199 Inns Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 4199 Inns Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4199 Inns Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4199 Inns Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4199 Inns Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4199 Inns Brook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4199 Inns Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4199 Inns Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
