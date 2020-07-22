4049 Savannah Ridge Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave refrigerator

Spacious 4 BR/2 BA Brick Ranch home in Loganville! Easy one-story living in this home featuring an open floor plan that includes formal dining room, family room, laundry room, master suite and eat in kitchen. Deck off of the rear overlooking large backyard. Large unfinished basement provides plenty of storage. Covered front porch and 2 car garage. 3 additional bedrooms and hall bath complete this home-you do not want to miss! Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Home freshly painted!