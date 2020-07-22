All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
4049 Savannah Ridge Ct
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

4049 Savannah Ridge Ct

4049 Savannah Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4049 Savannah Ridge Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4 BR/2 BA Brick Ranch home in Loganville! Easy one-story living in this home featuring an open floor plan that includes formal dining room, family room, laundry room, master suite and eat in kitchen. Deck off of the rear overlooking large backyard. Large unfinished basement provides plenty of storage. Covered front porch and 2 car garage. 3 additional bedrooms and hall bath complete this home-you do not want to miss! Convenient to shopping and restaurants. Home freshly painted!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct have any available units?
4049 Savannah Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct have?
Some of 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4049 Savannah Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct offers parking.
Does 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct have a pool?
No, 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4049 Savannah Ridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
3500 The Vine
3500 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Gwinnett Pointe Apartments
1300 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College