Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and traditional 3 bedroom house located in a quiet and wonderful subdivision. This property offers a nice open floor plan with formal living room and dining room. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and black sleek appliances. Home has plenty of natural light from the large windows. All bedrooms are located upstairs, large master bedroom with private bath. Large backyard, perfect for gatherings. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!