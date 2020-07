Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful town-home features lots of upgrades through out and perfect location. Bright and open kitchen with view to family room; Kitchen with granite countertops, Family room w/fireplace, hardwood floors through out, three large rooms upstairs and a huge recreation/bonus room, Master Suite w/private bath. This home is located with easy access to 85/985 and everything else. Walking distance to the Mall of Georgia, additional shopping and great restaurants.