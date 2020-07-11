All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 3643 McClaren Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
3643 McClaren Way
Last updated August 20 2019 at 4:50 PM

3643 McClaren Way

3643 Mcclaren Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3643 Mcclaren Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f505b9409f ---- Unique end-unit townhome only 2 miles from I-85. 2 Br/2.5Ba. Kitchen with view to family room and fireplace. Open floor plan on the main level with a great flow for entertaining!. Custom desk & home office area. Huge, vaulted master suite w/ His & her closets. Private backyard! Close to great shopping and restaurants. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3643 McClaren Way have any available units?
3643 McClaren Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 3643 McClaren Way currently offering any rent specials?
3643 McClaren Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3643 McClaren Way pet-friendly?
No, 3643 McClaren Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3643 McClaren Way offer parking?
No, 3643 McClaren Way does not offer parking.
Does 3643 McClaren Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3643 McClaren Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3643 McClaren Way have a pool?
No, 3643 McClaren Way does not have a pool.
Does 3643 McClaren Way have accessible units?
No, 3643 McClaren Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3643 McClaren Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3643 McClaren Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3643 McClaren Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3643 McClaren Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
1760 Apartment Homes
1760 Lakes Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Rey on Reynolds
3360 Steve Reynolds Boulevard
Duluth, GA 30096

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College