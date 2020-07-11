3643 McClaren Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f505b9409f ---- Unique end-unit townhome only 2 miles from I-85. 2 Br/2.5Ba. Kitchen with view to family room and fireplace. Open floor plan on the main level with a great flow for entertaining!. Custom desk & home office area. Huge, vaulted master suite w/ His & her closets. Private backyard! Close to great shopping and restaurants. A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Range