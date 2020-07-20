Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

351 Clarion Rd Available 06/08/19 Lawrenceville Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in June! Your new home awaits you in this Collins Hill Swim and Tennis community. You will love the open floor plan, which is complete with new plush carpet wood flooring and great natural light in the living areas. The family room includes a fireplace with gas logs for guests to gather around and is open to the kitchen, which boasts with new stainless appliances, light cabinetry, and eat-in dining area. All three bedrooms are spacious, with ceiling fans. The master bedroom also offers a huge walk-in closet and a private bath with a dual sink vanity, separate shower, and a garden tub. The full basement is partly unfinished with lots of room for storage, game area or office. Other new updates are: HVAC for upstairs, new energy efficient windows, new gutters, fresh exterior paint and new garage door. You'll love relaxing on the deck overlooking the wooded backyard! Close proximity of parks, G-Braves, MOG, etc Lawn care provided.



Schools:

Elem: Rock Springs

Middle: Creekland - Gwinnett

High: Collins Hill

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Small Pet-Friendly (under 30lbs).

Breed Restrictions and More info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



