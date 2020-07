3430 Brockenhurst Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

READY TO MOVE IN! GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME WITH LOTS OF WINDOW AND NATURAL LIGHT FLOWING THROUGHOUT THE LIVING SPACE! BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, ISLAND, PANTRY, AND KITCHEN APPLIANCES. COZY FIREPLACE AND BUILT-IN BOOKSHELVES. HOME FEATURES AN OVER SIZED LOFT, MASTER SUITE WITH LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. PRIVATE MASTER SUITE WITH SEPARATE TUB AND SHOWER. 2 CAR GARAGE! SHORT DISTANCE TO THE MALL OF GEORGIA, CONVENIENT IN & OUT, GREAT LOCATION AND GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT.