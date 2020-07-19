All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 342 Collins Glen Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
342 Collins Glen Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

342 Collins Glen Ct

342 Collins Glen Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

342 Collins Glen Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
MASSIVE 3-sided brick home! Formal Living Room with french doors. Dining Room with trey ceiling and custom mouldings. Large gourmet eat-in kitchen with center island, butler's pantry, tons of cabinet space and view to Family Room with corner fireplace. Full bathroom on main. Spacious Laundry Room with shelving. Upstairs features Master with sitting area & large private Bathroom. Unbelievable closet space! 3 additional large Bedrooms and hall Bathroom complete upper level. Entertain on the back Deck located directly off the Kitchen or on the Patio off of the unfinished terrace level. Convenient to I-85, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and More!

Schools: Rock Springs Elementary, Creekland Middle, Collins Hill High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 342 Collins Glen Ct have any available units?
342 Collins Glen Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 342 Collins Glen Ct have?
Some of 342 Collins Glen Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 342 Collins Glen Ct currently offering any rent specials?
342 Collins Glen Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 342 Collins Glen Ct pet-friendly?
No, 342 Collins Glen Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 342 Collins Glen Ct offer parking?
Yes, 342 Collins Glen Ct offers parking.
Does 342 Collins Glen Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 342 Collins Glen Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 342 Collins Glen Ct have a pool?
No, 342 Collins Glen Ct does not have a pool.
Does 342 Collins Glen Ct have accessible units?
No, 342 Collins Glen Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 342 Collins Glen Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 342 Collins Glen Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 342 Collins Glen Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 342 Collins Glen Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Riverside
1000 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Artisan Station Apartments
1035 Scales Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Ashford 6860
6860 Bebout Dr
Norcross, GA 30093
Gables Sugarloaf
100 Woodiron Dr
Duluth, GA 30097
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College