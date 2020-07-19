342 Collins Glen Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

MASSIVE 3-sided brick home! Formal Living Room with french doors. Dining Room with trey ceiling and custom mouldings. Large gourmet eat-in kitchen with center island, butler's pantry, tons of cabinet space and view to Family Room with corner fireplace. Full bathroom on main. Spacious Laundry Room with shelving. Upstairs features Master with sitting area & large private Bathroom. Unbelievable closet space! 3 additional large Bedrooms and hall Bathroom complete upper level. Entertain on the back Deck located directly off the Kitchen or on the Patio off of the unfinished terrace level. Convenient to I-85, Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and More!



Schools: Rock Springs Elementary, Creekland Middle, Collins Hill High