Gwinnett County, GA
3402 Rustic Trail Lane
Last updated April 24 2019 at 7:44 PM

3402 Rustic Trail Lane

3402 Rustic Trail Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3402 Rustic Trail Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Call this 4BR/3BA in The Park of Copper Trial subdivision home! NEW carpet on main level. SPACIOUS bedroom on main with FULL bath! Two-story high ceiling foyer entrance. Family room with fire place! OPEN kitchen with breakfast bar which oversees spacious breakfast area. HUGE master suite with trey ceilings and a WALK-IN closet. Master bath featuring a garden tub, separate shower, and his and her vanities. Home INCLUDES a washer/dryer. FENCED yard! Minutes to the Mall of GA & I-85! Home is a must see! 

(Pet policy- dogs under 20 lbs. are only allowed)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3402 Rustic Trail Lane have any available units?
3402 Rustic Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3402 Rustic Trail Lane have?
Some of 3402 Rustic Trail Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3402 Rustic Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3402 Rustic Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3402 Rustic Trail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3402 Rustic Trail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3402 Rustic Trail Lane offer parking?
No, 3402 Rustic Trail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3402 Rustic Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3402 Rustic Trail Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3402 Rustic Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 3402 Rustic Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3402 Rustic Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 3402 Rustic Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3402 Rustic Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3402 Rustic Trail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3402 Rustic Trail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3402 Rustic Trail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
