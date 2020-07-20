3402 Rustic Trail Lane

Amenities
Call this 4BR/3BA in The Park of Copper Trial subdivision home! NEW carpet on main level. SPACIOUS bedroom on main with FULL bath! Two-story high ceiling foyer entrance. Family room with fire place! OPEN kitchen with breakfast bar which oversees spacious breakfast area. HUGE master suite with trey ceilings and a WALK-IN closet. Master bath featuring a garden tub, separate shower, and his and her vanities. Home INCLUDES a washer/dryer. FENCED yard! Minutes to the Mall of GA & I-85! Home is a must see!
(Pet policy- dogs under 20 lbs. are only allowed)