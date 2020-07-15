3378 Greens Ridge Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Master Suite on the Main; sought after Mill Creek School District ; private cul-de-sac lot; Covered front porch with bright and open foyer leading to Family rm w/sky high ceilings; fireplace; view to Kitchen with granite counter tops; travertine tile; bamboo hardwood floors throughout home; no carpet; Master Suite w/ trey ceiling and private bath ;upgraded tile shower; 4 bedrooms up; guest bath with double vanity; Private level wooded backyard! Close to restaurants; interstates and parks.Move in ready!