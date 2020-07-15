All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3378 Greens Ridge Court

3378 Greens Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3378 Greens Ridge Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Master Suite on the Main; sought after Mill Creek School District ; private cul-de-sac lot; Covered front porch with bright and open foyer leading to Family rm w/sky high ceilings; fireplace; view to Kitchen with granite counter tops; travertine tile; bamboo hardwood floors throughout home; no carpet; Master Suite w/ trey ceiling and private bath ;upgraded tile shower; 4 bedrooms up; guest bath with double vanity; Private level wooded backyard! Close to restaurants; interstates and parks.Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3378 Greens Ridge Court have any available units?
3378 Greens Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3378 Greens Ridge Court have?
Some of 3378 Greens Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3378 Greens Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3378 Greens Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3378 Greens Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 3378 Greens Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3378 Greens Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 3378 Greens Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 3378 Greens Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3378 Greens Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3378 Greens Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 3378 Greens Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 3378 Greens Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 3378 Greens Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3378 Greens Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3378 Greens Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3378 Greens Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3378 Greens Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
