Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:01 PM

3290 Hallmark Lane

3290 Hallmark Lane · (770) 380-9307
Location

3290 Hallmark Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2592 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6703466 to view more pictures of this property. 4 BDR/ 3.5 Two Story Home on Full Finished Basement. Nice, private wooded backyard. Deck off spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Island, walk in pantry, SS Appliances, separate dining room, coffered ceiling in family room and fireplaces, hardwood on main, large master suite, walk in closet tiled shower. Very convenient location. Less than 1 mile from mall of Georgia. Good School District!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3290 Hallmark Lane have any available units?
3290 Hallmark Lane has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3290 Hallmark Lane have?
Some of 3290 Hallmark Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3290 Hallmark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3290 Hallmark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3290 Hallmark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3290 Hallmark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3290 Hallmark Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3290 Hallmark Lane offers parking.
Does 3290 Hallmark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3290 Hallmark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3290 Hallmark Lane have a pool?
No, 3290 Hallmark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3290 Hallmark Lane have accessible units?
No, 3290 Hallmark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3290 Hallmark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3290 Hallmark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3290 Hallmark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3290 Hallmark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
