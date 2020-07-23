3290 Hallmark Lane

Amenities

For more information, contact Fiona Wang at (770) 380-9307. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6703466 to view more pictures of this property. 4 BDR/ 3.5 Two Story Home on Full Finished Basement. Nice, private wooded backyard. Deck off spacious kitchen with granite counter tops. Island, walk in pantry, SS Appliances, separate dining room, coffered ceiling in family room and fireplaces, hardwood on main, large master suite, walk in closet tiled shower. Very convenient location. Less than 1 mile from mall of Georgia. Good School District!