Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

PRICE JUST REDUCED!!! LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!! MINUTES FROM MALL OF GEORGIA, AND MANY RESTAURANTS, AND EVEN MORE SHOPPING! COMMUNITY HAS A GATED POOL AND IVY CREEK GREENWAY TRAIL!! 3 BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL BATHS UPSTAIRS AND THEN LOWER LEVEL HAS ADDITIONAL ROOM. HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REMODELED AND WILL BE READY FOR MOVE ON MARCH 31st! HOA IS NOT INCLUDED BUT HOA DOES INCLUDE WATER BIILL, THIS IS A TOWNHOUSE!!!