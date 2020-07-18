3263 Heathchase Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Immaculate!! home on professionally landscaped lot. Home features upgrades throughout hardwood, granite counters, ceiling fans; recessed lighting; marble tile; crown molding; trey ceilings; upgraded toilets w/bidets; upgraded lighting/railing. Walk into an inviting two story foyer, Two-story Great Room with wall of windows, two fireplaces, one is in the Great room and the other in the Master Suite sitting area; Bedroom/office with private bath on main; Formal Living room; Formal Dinning room; Gourmet kitchen with island/bar and upgraded cabinetry; two stairways; Master Suite w/private bath and his/her custom closets; in-law or teen suite, finished recreation area on Terrace Level w/theater room; fenced yard, 3 car side entry garage. TV'S will stay for tenants enjoyment!.. while you relax in the tranquil Sun Room. Enjoy using the outdoor grill while relaxing on the covered patio while you listen to little feet play in level payable fenced backyard! Must se to take in all this homes beauty!