Gwinnett County, GA
3263 Heathchase Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:36 PM

3263 Heathchase Lane

3263 Heathchase Lane · (678) 765-8383
Location

3263 Heathchase Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 5800 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Immaculate!! home on professionally landscaped lot. Home features upgrades throughout hardwood, granite counters, ceiling fans; recessed lighting; marble tile; crown molding; trey ceilings; upgraded toilets w/bidets; upgraded lighting/railing. Walk into an inviting two story foyer, Two-story Great Room with wall of windows, two fireplaces, one is in the Great room and the other in the Master Suite sitting area; Bedroom/office with private bath on main; Formal Living room; Formal Dinning room; Gourmet kitchen with island/bar and upgraded cabinetry; two stairways; Master Suite w/private bath and his/her custom closets; in-law or teen suite, finished recreation area on Terrace Level w/theater room; fenced yard, 3 car side entry garage. TV'S will stay for tenants enjoyment!.. while you relax in the tranquil Sun Room. Enjoy using the outdoor grill while relaxing on the covered patio while you listen to little feet play in level payable fenced backyard! Must se to take in all this homes beauty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3263 Heathchase Lane have any available units?
3263 Heathchase Lane has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3263 Heathchase Lane have?
Some of 3263 Heathchase Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3263 Heathchase Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3263 Heathchase Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3263 Heathchase Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3263 Heathchase Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3263 Heathchase Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3263 Heathchase Lane offers parking.
Does 3263 Heathchase Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3263 Heathchase Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3263 Heathchase Lane have a pool?
No, 3263 Heathchase Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3263 Heathchase Lane have accessible units?
No, 3263 Heathchase Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3263 Heathchase Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3263 Heathchase Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3263 Heathchase Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3263 Heathchase Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
