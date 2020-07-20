3254 howell Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated refrigerator

Existing tenant may decide to stay until end of May, hold up showing now. 2 yr lease required. Lovely 3 BR 2 BA ranch house + enclosed sunroom in desirable Duluth area, near Duluth downtown! Must see inside to appreciate it! Built in 1950, major renovation in 2000. Front porch, separate living & family room, big kitchen and huge deck, high ceiling, hardwood/tile floor thruout house! Almost fenced private backyard (except a small corner), extra shed for your storage, convenient for dining/shopping! Easy access to Pleasant Hill Rd, I-85, & Buford Hwy. Excellent Schools.