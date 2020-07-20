Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Gorgeous Home in a Great Community! - This walkthrough tour of 3250 Spain Rd, Snellville, GA 30039 This very spacious and well-maintained property situated on a picturesque estate lot is one of our most sought after homes to lease. It has five large bedrooms and three bathrooms. This house has impressive fittings and excellent finishes throughout. The family room with hardwood floors as well as the screened porch overlooking the beautiful private back yard are perfect areas for entertainment. A formal living room and a formal dining room are also available. The kitchen with tile floors features gorgeous countertops, beautiful white cabinets, electronic appliances, and a breakfast nook with plenty of windows that allow natural light to come in. Other attractive features of this home include: built-in bookcases, walk-in closets, judges paneling, a cozy fireplace, new exterior paint, and a wet bar. The deck is ready for grilling out and the basement is also ready for finishing. The only missing is you! Make sure to view this property now. Call us for more details!



(RLNE2086495)