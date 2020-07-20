All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

3250 Spain Rd

3250 Spain Road · No Longer Available
Location

3250 Spain Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Gorgeous Home in a Great Community! - This walkthrough tour of 3250 Spain Rd, Snellville, GA 30039 This very spacious and well-maintained property situated on a picturesque estate lot is one of our most sought after homes to lease. It has five large bedrooms and three bathrooms. This house has impressive fittings and excellent finishes throughout. The family room with hardwood floors as well as the screened porch overlooking the beautiful private back yard are perfect areas for entertainment. A formal living room and a formal dining room are also available. The kitchen with tile floors features gorgeous countertops, beautiful white cabinets, electronic appliances, and a breakfast nook with plenty of windows that allow natural light to come in. Other attractive features of this home include: built-in bookcases, walk-in closets, judges paneling, a cozy fireplace, new exterior paint, and a wet bar. The deck is ready for grilling out and the basement is also ready for finishing. The only missing is you! Make sure to view this property now. Call us for more details!

(RLNE2086495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3250 Spain Rd have any available units?
3250 Spain Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 3250 Spain Rd have?
Some of 3250 Spain Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3250 Spain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3250 Spain Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3250 Spain Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3250 Spain Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 3250 Spain Rd offer parking?
No, 3250 Spain Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3250 Spain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3250 Spain Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3250 Spain Rd have a pool?
No, 3250 Spain Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3250 Spain Rd have accessible units?
No, 3250 Spain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3250 Spain Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3250 Spain Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3250 Spain Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3250 Spain Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
