Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

A 3BR/2BA ranch home in the great community of Hamilton Pointe! Spacious family room with a fireplace a separate dining room. Open kitchen has a breakfast area. Master bedroom with a large walk-in closet. Master bath has a double vanity and separate shower/tub. Fenced-in backyard with an open framed porch! The bonus room upstairs will be perfect for a bedroom, office or game room for the kids! Great location! Move-in ready. Pet restriction is dogs under 20 pounds.