Gwinnett County, GA
310 Hulan Way
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

310 Hulan Way

310 Hulan Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

310 Hulan Way Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
310 Hulan Way Available 05/08/20 Beautiful Well-Maintained Home in Quiet Lawrenceville Neighborhood! - Beautiful well-maintained home in quiet neighborhood. This home features gleaming hardwoods throughout the main floor. Downstairs you'll love the large living room with gas-assisted fireplace, eat-in kitchen with all appliances included, and separate formal dining room. All bedrooms are upstairs. The Master is wonderful with a sitting area, his/hers walk in closets, his/hers vanities, and separate soak tub/shower. Pets welcomed on a case-by-case basis with nonrefundable pet fee. Available at the beginning of May! Home is tenant-occupied through the end of April. We will begin showings on May 2 with available move-in around May 8. Copy and paste to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/dec30fc0d1

(RLNE2196954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Hulan Way have any available units?
310 Hulan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 310 Hulan Way currently offering any rent specials?
310 Hulan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Hulan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Hulan Way is pet friendly.
Does 310 Hulan Way offer parking?
No, 310 Hulan Way does not offer parking.
Does 310 Hulan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Hulan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Hulan Way have a pool?
No, 310 Hulan Way does not have a pool.
Does 310 Hulan Way have accessible units?
No, 310 Hulan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Hulan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Hulan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Hulan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Hulan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
