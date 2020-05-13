Amenities

310 Hulan Way Available 05/08/20 Beautiful Well-Maintained Home in Quiet Lawrenceville Neighborhood! - Beautiful well-maintained home in quiet neighborhood. This home features gleaming hardwoods throughout the main floor. Downstairs you'll love the large living room with gas-assisted fireplace, eat-in kitchen with all appliances included, and separate formal dining room. All bedrooms are upstairs. The Master is wonderful with a sitting area, his/hers walk in closets, his/hers vanities, and separate soak tub/shower. Pets welcomed on a case-by-case basis with nonrefundable pet fee. Available at the beginning of May! Home is tenant-occupied through the end of April. We will begin showings on May 2 with available move-in around May 8. Copy and paste to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/dec30fc0d1



(RLNE2196954)