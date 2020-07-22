3013 Grace Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in Swim Community! Open Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinetry and granite countertops. Eat-in kitchen w/ a beautiful bay window and formal dining room. Relax in the family room by the warm and cozy fireplace. Master bedroom is huge with a sitting room, large en-suite bathroom featuring a double vanity, freestanding shower, large sunken tub and separate closets. Additional bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. Private back deck and fenced in yard is perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the community swimming pool! Great school district featuring Rock Springs Elementary, Creekland Middle & Collins High. Call to schedule a showing 404-800-3130, Agent-Krystle Alexander