Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2851 Calumet Farm Lane

2851 Calumet Farm Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2851 Calumet Farm Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Apply today at www.pathlightmgt.com!

Welcome to 2851 Calumet Farm Lane. This Beautiful 2-Story Home situated on a Cul-de-sac Lot features a Huge Family Room, Open View to a Large Kitchen w/ Over-sized Breakfast Area, Solid Surface Countertops, Separate Dining and Formal Living Room, GUEST BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON MAIN, Spacious Master Suite with Trey Ceiling, Master Bath with Dual Vanities, Tile Shower, Garden Tub and Huge Walk-in Closet, 3 Large Additional Bedrooms on Upper, Full FINISHED DAYLIGHT BASEMENT, Office Space and Additional Rooms, and Private Backyard with Deck.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2851 Calumet Farm Lane have any available units?
2851 Calumet Farm Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2851 Calumet Farm Lane have?
Some of 2851 Calumet Farm Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2851 Calumet Farm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2851 Calumet Farm Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2851 Calumet Farm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2851 Calumet Farm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2851 Calumet Farm Lane offer parking?
No, 2851 Calumet Farm Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2851 Calumet Farm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2851 Calumet Farm Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2851 Calumet Farm Lane have a pool?
No, 2851 Calumet Farm Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2851 Calumet Farm Lane have accessible units?
No, 2851 Calumet Farm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2851 Calumet Farm Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2851 Calumet Farm Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2851 Calumet Farm Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2851 Calumet Farm Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
