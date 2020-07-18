285 SIMONTON CREST Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

THIS HOME HAS IT ALL, A true mini mansion, elegance and sophistication awaits in this award winning floor plan home that boast 5 large bed rooms with 4 full bath, largest kitchen you will find in this price range with double oven, gas range cook top with real vent out. Top of the line features include xfinity security whole house control, remote controlled ceiling fans and lights, pre-wired speaker connections throughout the home with wall mounted volume control. Community Amenities include Swimming Pool, clubhouse and 2 Lighted Tennis Courts. A MUST SEE