All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
285 SIMONTON CREST Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:23 AM

285 SIMONTON CREST Drive

285 Simonton Crest Drive Southeast · (404) 923-0554
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

285 Simonton Crest Drive Southeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,175

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
THIS HOME HAS IT ALL, A true mini mansion, elegance and sophistication awaits in this award winning floor plan home that boast 5 large bed rooms with 4 full bath, largest kitchen you will find in this price range with double oven, gas range cook top with real vent out. Top of the line features include xfinity security whole house control, remote controlled ceiling fans and lights, pre-wired speaker connections throughout the home with wall mounted volume control. Community Amenities include Swimming Pool, clubhouse and 2 Lighted Tennis Courts. A MUST SEE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive have any available units?
285 SIMONTON CREST Drive has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive have?
Some of 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive currently offering any rent specials?
285 SIMONTON CREST Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive pet-friendly?
No, 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive offer parking?
No, 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive does not offer parking.
Does 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive have a pool?
Yes, 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive has a pool.
Does 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive have accessible units?
No, 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 285 SIMONTON CREST Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Parc 1695
1695 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail
Duluth, GA 30096
Hawthorne at Sugarloaf
4975 Sugarloaf Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Sugarloaf
5375 Sugarloaf Pkwy NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity