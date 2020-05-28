2670 Rock Point Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful, newly renovated, 2 story home on partially finished basement. Main floor features great room with brick fire place, an eat in kitchen and a separate dining room. It also has a separate living room or office. The kitchen features a unique, exposed brick wall. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the screened porch overlooking your private, wooded, fenced back yard or relax on the multi level deck. New paint inside and out, new roof (2 weeks old), new granite countertops, new kitchen sink and faucet.



Listing Courtesy Of Virtual Properties Realty.com



