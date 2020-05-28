All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
2670 Rock Point Lane
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

2670 Rock Point Lane

2670 Rock Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2670 Rock Point Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, newly renovated, 2 story home on partially finished basement. Main floor features great room with brick fire place, an eat in kitchen and a separate dining room. It also has a separate living room or office. The kitchen features a unique, exposed brick wall. Enjoy your morning cup of coffee on the screened porch overlooking your private, wooded, fenced back yard or relax on the multi level deck. New paint inside and out, new roof (2 weeks old), new granite countertops, new kitchen sink and faucet.

Listing Courtesy Of Virtual Properties Realty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2670 Rock Point Lane have any available units?
2670 Rock Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2670 Rock Point Lane have?
Some of 2670 Rock Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2670 Rock Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2670 Rock Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2670 Rock Point Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2670 Rock Point Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2670 Rock Point Lane offer parking?
No, 2670 Rock Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2670 Rock Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2670 Rock Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2670 Rock Point Lane have a pool?
No, 2670 Rock Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2670 Rock Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 2670 Rock Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2670 Rock Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2670 Rock Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2670 Rock Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2670 Rock Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
