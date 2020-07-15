All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

2642 River Cane Way

2642 River Cane Way · No Longer Available
Location

2642 River Cane Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2642 River Cane Way, Buford, GA 30519 - Property Id: 238467

BRAND NEW HOME located in highly desirable Mill Creek High school district! Tons of Upgrades! 5 BR/4 BA! Guest Bedroom and full bath on the Main level! Gourmet Kitchen with Upgraded Stainless steel appliances and large island. Main floor High Ceiling provides tons of natural light and All upgraded HARDWOOD LVP floors. The Spacious master suite includes Master bath features a garden tub, separate shower and large with windows walk-in closet.All house Upgraded with Blind. Close to I85 shopping restaurants. Call today and Ready to move in Your Home!
Property Id 238467

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2642 River Cane Way have any available units?
2642 River Cane Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 2642 River Cane Way have?
Some of 2642 River Cane Way's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated.
Is 2642 River Cane Way currently offering any rent specials?
2642 River Cane Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2642 River Cane Way pet-friendly?
No, 2642 River Cane Way is not pet friendly.
Does 2642 River Cane Way offer parking?
No, 2642 River Cane Way does not offer parking.
Does 2642 River Cane Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2642 River Cane Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2642 River Cane Way have a pool?
No, 2642 River Cane Way does not have a pool.
Does 2642 River Cane Way have accessible units?
No, 2642 River Cane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2642 River Cane Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2642 River Cane Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2642 River Cane Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2642 River Cane Way does not have units with air conditioning.
