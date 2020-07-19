All apartments in Gwinnett County
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court

2552 Pierce Brennen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2552 Pierce Brennen Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful end unit townhouse in well kept neighborhood with Tennis/Pool in CUL-DE-SAC. Close to I-85, great schools and Shopping Mall. Bright & open floor plan with natural light and private backyard/wooded. Hardwood floors on main and brand new carpet. Spacious Kitchen with ample cabinet/pantry space overlooking into family room with cozy fireplace. Large Master Suite with walk in closet, bathroom/w separate Tub/Shower/Double Vanity.Upstairs has huge open loft for office/sitting room easy access to secondary bedrooms. 2 car garage. Brand new HVAC/Water Heater. HURRY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court have any available units?
2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court have?
Some of 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court currently offering any rent specials?
2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court pet-friendly?
No, 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court offer parking?
Yes, 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court offers parking.
Does 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court have a pool?
Yes, 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court has a pool.
Does 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court have accessible units?
No, 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court has units with air conditioning.
