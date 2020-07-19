2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court

Amenities
Beautiful end unit townhouse in well kept neighborhood with Tennis/Pool in CUL-DE-SAC. Close to I-85, great schools and Shopping Mall. Bright & open floor plan with natural light and private backyard/wooded. Hardwood floors on main and brand new carpet. Spacious Kitchen with ample cabinet/pantry space overlooking into family room with cozy fireplace. Large Master Suite with walk in closet, bathroom/w separate Tub/Shower/Double Vanity.Upstairs has huge open loft for office/sitting room easy access to secondary bedrooms. 2 car garage. Brand new HVAC/Water Heater. HURRY!!