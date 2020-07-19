2552 PIERCE BRENNEN CT Court

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful end unit townhouse in well kept neighborhood with Tennis/Pool in CUL-DE-SAC. Close to I-85, great schools and Shopping Mall. Bright & open floor plan with natural light and private backyard/wooded. Hardwood floors on main and brand new carpet. Spacious Kitchen with ample cabinet/pantry space overlooking into family room with cozy fireplace. Large Master Suite with walk in closet, bathroom/w separate Tub/Shower/Double Vanity.Upstairs has huge open loft for office/sitting room easy access to secondary bedrooms. 2 car garage. Brand new HVAC/Water Heater. HURRY!!