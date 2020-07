Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful town home close to Mall of Georgia, restaurants, shops, entertainment, I85 & 985! Georgeous 3 bed /2.5 bath, end unit, two story, two car garage in Cul-de-sac with a huge side & back yard. open floor plan perfect for family gatherings. Fabulous kitchen w/grand island over looking the family room, granite counter tops.Spacious master, Loft , large walk in closet brick exterior. ready to move in, must see!!!