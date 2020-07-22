All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated August 31 2019 at 5:59 PM

2523 Morgan Haven Lane

2523 Morgan Haven Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2523 Morgan Haven Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9726b34066 ---- Recent construction, freshly painted 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhouse with granite counter tops, spacious kitchen for entertaining, breakfast area, large master suite, and much more. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs including the large master suite with walk-in closet, double vanity, and soaking tub. Easy Access to I-85 1 mile to Mall of Georgia Blvd. Easy access to Restaurants and shopping. $295 Admin Fee due at move in. All adults 18 and over must apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 Morgan Haven Lane have any available units?
2523 Morgan Haven Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2523 Morgan Haven Lane have?
Some of 2523 Morgan Haven Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 Morgan Haven Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2523 Morgan Haven Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 Morgan Haven Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2523 Morgan Haven Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2523 Morgan Haven Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2523 Morgan Haven Lane offers parking.
Does 2523 Morgan Haven Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2523 Morgan Haven Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 Morgan Haven Lane have a pool?
No, 2523 Morgan Haven Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2523 Morgan Haven Lane have accessible units?
No, 2523 Morgan Haven Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 Morgan Haven Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2523 Morgan Haven Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2523 Morgan Haven Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2523 Morgan Haven Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
