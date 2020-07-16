2472 Lance Ridge Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly pool tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW!! Spacious 4 Bed / 3 ba house in great school district in swim community! BRAND NEW CARPET - Great home in a sought after, well kept family community. 4 bedroom, 3 bath, open floor plan with beautiful fireplace. Located in an excellent school district. Close to Mall of Georgia, I-85, I-985 and Hwy 20 with easy access to shopping and recreation. Community pool and tennis courts access included in the rent.



Schools: H- Mountain View; M - Twin Rivers; E - Freemans



Availability: Available NOW

Directions: Take I-85 N to Exit 115 (towards Buford) and merge Right onto GA Hwy 20. Take the first right onto Mall of Georgia Blvd and then right onto Gravel Springs Rd. Take a right at Braselton Hwy and left on Johns place Ct, then a

left on Pierce Way. Lance Ridge will be on your right and the house also will

be on your right.



APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. $125 admin fee ($200 with pets)



DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.



No Cats Allowed



