Gwinnett County, GA
2472 Lance Ridge Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

2472 Lance Ridge Way

2472 Lance Ridge Way · (404) 901-1170
Location

2472 Lance Ridge Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2472 Lance Ridge Way · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2734 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
tennis court
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW!! Spacious 4 Bed / 3 ba house in great school district in swim community! BRAND NEW CARPET - Great home in a sought after, well kept family community. 4 bedroom, 3 bath, open floor plan with beautiful fireplace. Located in an excellent school district. Close to Mall of Georgia, I-85, I-985 and Hwy 20 with easy access to shopping and recreation. Community pool and tennis courts access included in the rent.

Schools: H- Mountain View; M - Twin Rivers; E - Freemans

Availability: Available NOW
Schedule a showing: https://rentappeal.com/available-properties/
Or call: 470-709-0633

Directions: Take I-85 N to Exit 115 (towards Buford) and merge Right onto GA Hwy 20. Take the first right onto Mall of Georgia Blvd and then right onto Gravel Springs Rd. Take a right at Braselton Hwy and left on Johns place Ct, then a
left on Pierce Way. Lance Ridge will be on your right and the house also will
be on your right.

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com. $125 admin fee ($200 with pets)

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5265055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2472 Lance Ridge Way have any available units?
2472 Lance Ridge Way has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2472 Lance Ridge Way have?
Some of 2472 Lance Ridge Way's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2472 Lance Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
2472 Lance Ridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2472 Lance Ridge Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2472 Lance Ridge Way is pet friendly.
Does 2472 Lance Ridge Way offer parking?
No, 2472 Lance Ridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 2472 Lance Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2472 Lance Ridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2472 Lance Ridge Way have a pool?
Yes, 2472 Lance Ridge Way has a pool.
Does 2472 Lance Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 2472 Lance Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2472 Lance Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2472 Lance Ridge Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2472 Lance Ridge Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2472 Lance Ridge Way does not have units with air conditioning.
