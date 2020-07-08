2386 Suwanee Pointe Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

$1600 3Bed/2.5 Bath in Gwinnett renovated - Property Id: 129215



Newly renovated: spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Lawrenceville, GA currently available.



Close to Mall of Georgia and Coolray Stadium. Has granite countertops, brand new vinyl flooring throughout main floor, loft overlooking living room, brand new deck. Is not pet-friendly

Rent- $1600 month, $1600 security deposit and $500 water security. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.



Please fill out prescreening questionnaire before applying: https://forms.gle/dPLFvGkL3uarjJqa9

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/129215p

No Pets Allowed



