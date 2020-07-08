All apartments in Gwinnett County
2386 Suwanee Pointe Dr
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

2386 Suwanee Pointe Dr

2386 Suwanee Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2386 Suwanee Pointe Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

$1600 3Bed/2.5 Bath in Gwinnett renovated - Property Id: 129215

Newly renovated: spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhouse in Lawrenceville, GA currently available.

Close to Mall of Georgia and Coolray Stadium. Has granite countertops, brand new vinyl flooring throughout main floor, loft overlooking living room, brand new deck. Is not pet-friendly
Rent- $1600 month, $1600 security deposit and $500 water security. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.

Please fill out prescreening questionnaire before applying: https://forms.gle/dPLFvGkL3uarjJqa9
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/129215p
Property Id 129215

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5014199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

