2361 Rimmele Dr Nw

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville , Conveniently located with easy access to I-85 ,HWY 316 ,Shops and restaurants! This beautiful traditional style home is in the Discovery High School district , near GA Gwinnett College . and is in a peaceful well established neighborhood.Home is in good condition and features an easy to maintain floor plan ,perfect for single .couple or small families .the open kitchen concept leads to a spacious dining-room and living room with fire place. Upstairs includes a big master bedroom along with two other spacious bedrooms and features garden tub ,separated shower ,double vanity and walk-in closet. Private and fenced backyard and more . This home is move-in ready Now.

RENT PRICE INCLUDED Lawn mowing..shrub trimming..yard cleaning ,garbage removal and A/C filters replacement

Please Note:

No past Eviction & Collection ( No Exceptions )

No open bankruptcies

No felonies

Must be gainfully employed and verifiable stable work history ( gross household income at least 3.5x monthly rent )

This house is not set up for section 8

Please Email or Text me to talk about yourself ,number occupants ( relationship and age )

