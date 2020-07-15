All apartments in Gwinnett County
2361 Rimmele Dr Nw

2361 Rimmele Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2361 Rimmele Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Gwinnett County, Lawrenceville , Conveniently located with easy access to I-85 ,HWY 316 ,Shops and restaurants! This beautiful traditional style home is in the Discovery High School district , near GA Gwinnett College . and is in a peaceful well established neighborhood.Home is in good condition and features an easy to maintain floor plan ,perfect for single .couple or small families .the open kitchen concept leads to a spacious dining-room and living room with fire place. Upstairs includes a big master bedroom along with two other spacious bedrooms and features garden tub ,separated shower ,double vanity and walk-in closet. Private and fenced backyard and more . This home is move-in ready Now.
RENT PRICE INCLUDED Lawn mowing..shrub trimming..yard cleaning ,garbage removal and A/C filters replacement
Please Note:
No past Eviction & Collection ( No Exceptions )
No open bankruptcies
No felonies
Must be gainfully employed and verifiable stable work history ( gross household income at least 3.5x monthly rent )
This house is not set up for section 8
Please Email or Text me to talk about yourself ,number occupants ( relationship and age )
do NOT contact me with unsolicited services or offers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

