2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr

Townhouse Living - Spacious town-home in excellent condition, total electric living. Formal living room and dining room with nine foot ceilings, family room with volume ceiling. Loft area makes great office. Fully equipped kitchen with side by side refrigerator featuring outside ice and water. Tile back-splash and floor. Upgraded light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, crown molding and custom cabinets. Decorator colors. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, huge walk in closet, master bedroom bath with double vanity and garden tub. Single garage with opener.



No Pets Allowed



