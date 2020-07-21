All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr.
Last updated September 5 2019 at 11:15 AM

2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr

2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Townhouse Living - Spacious town-home in excellent condition, total electric living. Formal living room and dining room with nine foot ceilings, family room with volume ceiling. Loft area makes great office. Fully equipped kitchen with side by side refrigerator featuring outside ice and water. Tile back-splash and floor. Upgraded light fixtures, plumbing fixtures, crown molding and custom cabinets. Decorator colors. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, huge walk in closet, master bedroom bath with double vanity and garden tub. Single garage with opener.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5109918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr have any available units?
2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr have?
Some of 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr have a pool?
No, 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2358 Suwanee Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
