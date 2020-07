Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Brookwood HS District! Well Maintained house features large open kitchen with island, granite countertops and open to the large family room . Separate dining room. Large master suite with trey ceiling, oversized bath and huge walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a large laundry room are also on the second floor. Credit Score 650+, No Eviction, No Bankruptcy, 3 times rent verifiable Income are MUST.