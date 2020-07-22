2280 Harvest Ridge Circle

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 baths single house.
Hardwood floor throughout the main level.
2 car garage with openers
Spacious family room with fireplace.
Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with breakfast area.
Granite countertops.
Spacious bedrooms.
The loft can be an office or fourth bedroom.
Fenced backyard
close to Mall of GA, I85 and 985.
Beautiful 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 baths single house.
Hardwood floor throughout the main level.
2 car garage with openers
Spacious family room with fireplace.
Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with breakfast area.
Granite countertops.
Spacious bedrooms.
The loft can be an office or fourth bedroom.
close to Mall of GA, I85 and 985.