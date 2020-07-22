All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2280 Harvest Ridge Circle
Last updated August 23 2019 at 11:18 PM

2280 Harvest Ridge Circle

2280 Harvest Ridge Cir · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2280 Harvest Ridge Cir, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 baths single house.
Hardwood floor throughout the main level.
2 car garage with openers
Spacious family room with fireplace.
Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with breakfast area.
Granite countertops.
Spacious bedrooms.
The loft can be an office or fourth bedroom.
Fenced backyard
close to Mall of GA, I85 and 985.
Beautiful 3 bedrooms plus a loft, 2.5 baths single house.
Hardwood floor throughout the main level.
2 car garage with openers
Spacious family room with fireplace.
Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with breakfast area.
Granite countertops.
Spacious bedrooms.
The loft can be an office or fourth bedroom.
close to Mall of GA, I85 and 985.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle have any available units?
2280 Harvest Ridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle have?
Some of 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2280 Harvest Ridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle offers parking.
Does 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle have a pool?
No, 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2280 Harvest Ridge Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mulberry Place
158 Paper Mill Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr
Norcross, GA 30071
Promenade at Berkeley
3750 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW
Duluth, GA 30096
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College