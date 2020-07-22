2270 Ewell Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

I'm renting out the lower level part of my three story house (private). It contains a huge furnished bedroom, storage area, and bathroom that will be only accessible to you. No other roommates onsite. This is a good situation for the right person. Rent includes utilities (electric, water, gas), washer and dryer access, furnishing, and internet. $850/month. Must pass background check, credit check.



I'm a 35 year old male professional in the IT industry and I do some real estate on the side as well. I'm looking to rent out the space for a minimum of 1 year to one person who is like minded and clean. Hit me up if interested or if you have questions 678-670-0703 Clarence.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5192097)