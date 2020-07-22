All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated December 5 2019 at 12:18 PM

2270 Ewell Park Dr

2270 Ewell Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2270 Ewell Park Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
I'm renting out the lower level part of my three story house (private). It contains a huge furnished bedroom, storage area, and bathroom that will be only accessible to you. No other roommates onsite. This is a good situation for the right person. Rent includes utilities (electric, water, gas), washer and dryer access, furnishing, and internet. $850/month. Must pass background check, credit check.

I'm a 35 year old male professional in the IT industry and I do some real estate on the side as well. I'm looking to rent out the space for a minimum of 1 year to one person who is like minded and clean. Hit me up if interested or if you have questions 678-670-0703 Clarence.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5192097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

