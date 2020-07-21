2199 Bender Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Nice home in Buford - 4 Bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Turnberry subdivision.

Guest suite on main level with separate living room and dining room. Hardwood and carpet throughout home. Fireplace in living room. Fully equipped kitchen and 2 car garage.



Near by school:

Ivy Creek Elementary

Glenn C. Jones Middle

Mill Creek High

----

For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4479000)