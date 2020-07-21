2199 Bender Trail

Amenities
Nice home in Buford - 4 Bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Turnberry subdivision.
Guest suite on main level with separate living room and dining room. Hardwood and carpet throughout home. Fireplace in living room. Fully equipped kitchen and 2 car garage.
Near by school:
Ivy Creek Elementary
Glenn C. Jones Middle
Mill Creek High
----
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4479000)