Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location! Spacious town home (corner unit); move in ready roommate plan offers two spacious master bedrooms upstairs, each with private bath. Front bedroom has a walk-out balcony. Oversize kitchen open views to a cozy family room. All appliances including washer and dryer. One car garage. Minutes to Highway, walking distance to shopping & restaurants in the heart of city of Lawrenceville.