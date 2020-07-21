1990 Lily Valley Drive

Amenities

Luxury style living with Very large rooms and tons of upgrades. 9' ceilings, New Interior paint, Granite counters, Hardwood floors, Open kitchen with Island and views to fireside great room, Huge Breakfast area. Private, level backyard. Upstairs features large loft area for the kids, Over-sized master suite with Luxury master bath w/his & her closets + separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs laundry. Granite counters in all the Bathrooms. Lease includes trash service. LG Stainless Steel Dishwasher and side by side stainless fridge included in lease.