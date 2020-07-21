All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1990 Lily Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1990 Lily Valley Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

1990 Lily Valley Drive

1990 Lily Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1990 Lily Valley Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury style living with Very large rooms and tons of upgrades. 9' ceilings, New Interior paint, Granite counters, Hardwood floors, Open kitchen with Island and views to fireside great room, Huge Breakfast area. Private, level backyard. Upstairs features large loft area for the kids, Over-sized master suite with Luxury master bath w/his & her closets + separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs laundry. Granite counters in all the Bathrooms. Lease includes trash service. LG Stainless Steel Dishwasher and side by side stainless fridge included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 Lily Valley Drive have any available units?
1990 Lily Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1990 Lily Valley Drive have?
Some of 1990 Lily Valley Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 Lily Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1990 Lily Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 Lily Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1990 Lily Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1990 Lily Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1990 Lily Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 1990 Lily Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 Lily Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 Lily Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 1990 Lily Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1990 Lily Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1990 Lily Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 Lily Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1990 Lily Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 Lily Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1990 Lily Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Cortland Duluth
1335 Herrington Road
Duluth, GA 30044
Rosemont Peachtree Corners
3655 Westchase Village Ln
Norcross, GA 30092
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
Reserve at Peachtree Corners
3495 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College