Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

An absolutely beautiful home just 10 minutes from Sugarloaf Mills and Highway 85. Stunning upgrades in this 3/2 home with a split level living room that could be a media room or 4th bedroom. Freshly painted, completely remodeled bathrooms and kitchen. This home will not last long!



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1980-clinton-pl-lawrenceville-ga-30043-usa/46cd49b1-6227-4219-ac50-f3101216c2da



(RLNE4851349)