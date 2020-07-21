All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast

1820 Campbell Ives Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Campbell Ives Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Traditional home at end of cul-de-sac lot. Sep. living and dining rooms, bonus room/den downstairs. Open floor-plan kitchen and large family room w/ hardwood flooring; stone flooring in kitchen which features eat-in area, gas stove, stainless steel fridge, dishwasher, double sink, granite countertops, large walk-in pantry, and lots of cabinets and counter space. Large master bedroom w/ 2 large walk-in closets. Master bath has sep. garden tub and shower, and dual vanity. secondary BRs are good size. Laundry room upstairs. Fenced, private backyard.

This home will be available on or around 7/31/18.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast have any available units?
1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast have?
Some of 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Campbell Ives Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
